Tampa Theatre will be presenting one of its most glamorous events, the 24th annual Hollywood Awards Night, presented by Amalie Oil Co., on Sunday, March 12. Tickets are on sale now.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “Tampa Bay-area film fans are invited to come toast the nominees and celebrate the winners together at Tampa Theatre’s 24th annual Hollywood Awards Night.”

The Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. on Franklin Street under the historic marquee. After a limo ride around the block, courtesy of longtime event sponsor Skyline Limousine, superstar guests will walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi, rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs and chat with ‘Roan Jivers’ about who or what they are wearing.

Inside the Tampa Theatre, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda. The OSCAR® Red Carpet Live preshow will be on the big screen, along with a cash bar. ABC’s live coverage of the Academy Awards begins at 8 p.m.

Hollywood Awards Night 2023 offers three levels of watch-party experiences. The Balcony Ticket is just $25. You get to enjoy all of the red-carpet reception activities on Franklin Street as well as watch the 95th Academy Awards® broadcast from the balcony, plus free popcorn, soda and water. A 20 percent discount is available for groups of eight or more.

For $55, you can get the Mezzanine Ticket, which gives you a reserved seat in the mezzanine, two complimentary drink tickets redeemable for beer or wine and a concierge drink service to your seat, plus free popcorn, soda and water.

The VIP Party Deck Ticket is $150. You can enjoy the festivities from a custom stage extension built out over the seats. You get all of the red-carpet reception activities on Franklin Street and admission to watch the 95th Academy Awards broadcast from the VIP Party Deck. It features a buffet dinner catered by SaltBlock Hospitality; open beer, wine and signature cocktails by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey until 11 p.m.; free popcorn, soda and water; and casual lounge seating.

Guests who stay until the best picture is announced at the end of the telecast will also enjoy doughnuts and coffee in the lobby.

Get your tickets by visiting www.tampatheatre.org.