The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Brandon campus is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Simone B. Jenkins as dean of Associate in Science programs and Nestor Melendez as dean of student services.

Both deans assumed their new positions at HCC on January 4.

“Dr. Jenkins cares deeply about providing a high-quality education to all students, building modern workforce programs and thinking creatively with an entrepreneurial spirit. Her focus and experience on workforce programming will help propel the Brandon campus forward,” said Dr. Deborah Kish Johansen, Brandon campus president.

“Dean Nestor is passionate about student success and brings a wealth of experience in student advocacy and support to HCC, the Brandon campus and the Greater Tampa community,” Dr. Johansen said. “We are excited for him to bring this passion to the Brandon campus.”

Dr. Jenkins started her career in education as a classroom teacher for the Hillsborough County School District in 2005. At HCC, she has served in a variety of roles, such as college and career counselor and academic advisor at the Ybor City campus, assistant dean of Associate in Science programs as well as interim dean of Associate in Science programs at the Dale Mabry campus.

She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she received her Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in career and workforce education, as well as her master’s and bachelor’s degrees.

Nestor Melendez, Ed.S. brings over two decades of experience in higher education to HCC. His extensive professional background includes a progression of leadership positions, such as assistant dean of student affairs and enrollment management at Pasco-Hernando State College, director of student leadership and campus life at Guttman Community College and director of student leadership and engagement at Hofstra University.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 42,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay.

