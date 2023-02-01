It’s February, and love is in the air. Many of us celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, and we attribute this day to romantic relationship love. But there are so many different kinds of love — we can love our spouses, our children, our friends, our pets, our jobs … we can even ‘love’ Mexican food. The greatest love of all is ‘agape’ love — the unconditional love God has for us. According to the King James Version of the Bible, the word ‘love’ is mentioned 310 times.

As Christian families, we need to teach children at an early age that God loves them unconditionally and that God’s love for all of us is eternal, protective, faithful, merciful and forgiving. Even if we sometimes don’t feel very lovable, we need to remind our children that nothing can separate us from God’s love. There are so many books about love — marital love, familial love, broken love — but there is also an abundance of books that we can use as resources to begin to explain to our young children God’s magnificent love.

We learn in 1 John 4:7-8: “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”

Happy February!



My Valentine for Jesus

By Laurie Lazzaro Knowlton

This faith-based book is written with a sweet message about loving Jesus with all our heart. This is a Valentine holiday book for young children that will help parents share the meaning of God’s love. The rhyming text and delightful illustrations tell the story of a child’s love for his family, from mother and father and siblings. For children ages 2-5.



I Can Love Like Jesus

By Heidi Poelman

One of our great commandments is to love one another as Jesus loved us. How did Jesus love? This picture book will take the young reader through several examples of the way the Savior showed His love and compare those examples to how children can love as He did. For ages 7-10.



God’s Great Love for You

By Rick Warren

God’s Great Love for You is an adorable, illustrated picture book written to remind children that God’s amazing love is with them wherever they go, and nothing can stop His love for them. With fun illustrations and a great message, this book is perfect for ages 4-8 years old.



My Valentine Story: Giving My Heart to God

By Chrystal Bowman

This is a wonderful book about God’s unconditional love for everyone. It presents a loving story to young children about God and Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to tell people we love them. Who loves all of us? God, of course. “How can I give God my heart? Loving him is where I’ll start.” For ages 2-4.