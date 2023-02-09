The next Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) luncheon will be on Wednesday, February 8 at Ruskin Moose Lodge #813, located 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. The speaker will be Angelite Bragg from Kittie Corral. On Thursday, March 9, the presenter will be Anne McCarthy, a research associate from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who will share updates on the progress and goals of reestablishing the hatchery at the Florida Conservation and Technology Center. In January, the ABWC celebrated members who have been a part of the club for five, 10, 15 or more years.

All business luncheons are held the second Wednesday of every month (except June through August) and cost $22; reservations and payments must be received by the Friday prior to each luncheon. For menu details and reservations, contact Barbara DeOca at 813-892-1219 or bdeoca@gmail.com.

ABWC 2022-23 college scholarships are available for 2023 graduating high school seniors who live in Apollo Beach (33572) and attend or are zoned to attend East Bay or Lennard high schools and have been accepted to a two or four-year accredited Florida college/university. The application deadlines match the East Bay and Lennard application deadlines, and the completed application must be delivered to the school counselor. Apollo Beach residents attending other area high schools must email or postmark the completed application with attachments to the ABWC scholarship chair by Wednesday, February 15. For more details and the application, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.

The second annual ABWC Woman’s Advancement Luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at the Del Webb Southshore Falls Clubhouse; tickets cost $20 per person. The club is honoring a phenomenal woman in our area, Melanie Davis, who has been the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce executive director since 2006. Proceeds from this event will fund a scholarship for a local woman demonstrating a commitment to improving herself and the lives of others through continuing her education.

For the Woman’s Advancement scholarship criteria and an application, visit the ABWC website. Please contact the ABWC directly about applying. There are also advertising opportunities available in the event journal, and there will be a silent auction. For ticket inquiries, contact DeOca; for auction contributions, contact Jackie Budrow at 973-896-8789 or jacbudrow@live.com.

To learn more about the ABWC, including the scholarships, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Liz Pedersen, second vice president of membership, at 813-777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.