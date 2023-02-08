The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top cancer research charity, is receiving a donation of over $1 million from Jeff and Penny Vinik. Jeff, owner of the NHL’s three-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and his wife, Penny, have now donated almost $5 million to the V Foundation, dedicated to the Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer. This latest donation of over $1 million includes a $100,000 sponsorship of the 18th annual Dick Vitale Gala, benefiting the V Foundation, which takes place on Friday, May 5 at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota.

“Penny and I are committed to the world-class research the V Foundation supports, and we continue to be inspired by our good friend Dick Vitale’s tireless dedication to changing, and saving, the lives of kids,” Jeff said.

The V Foundation has awarded $66.7 million in research grants through the Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children. The good news is research is helping to save lives. The five-year survival rate for children (0-14) has increased from 58 percent to 84.7 percent from the mid-1970s to 2017. For adolescents (15-19), it has increased from 68 percent to 85.8 percent during that same time period.

“I’m amazed at the continued support Jeff and Penny Vinik are providing to help kids battling cancer and the great research the V Foundation is funding,” said Vitale. “We need new therapies and new treatments that are more precise and have fewer side effects because these kids deserve it. And thanks to generous donors like Jeff and Penny, we will get there.”

“We are extremely thankful for Jeff and Penny Vinik’s commitment to the V Foundation and our mission of accelerating Victory Over Cancer®,” said V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson. “Minimal federal funding is dedicated to pediatric cancer research, meaning private funding is critical to saving lives.”

The honorees at this year’s Dick Vitale Gala are:

• Three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants and V Foundation board member Buster Posey.

• NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson.

• ESPN tennis analysts John and Patrick McEnroe.

NC State Athletic Hall of Fame basketball player and V Foundation board member Dereck Whittenburg, who will receive the John Saunders Courage Award.

Tennessee men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnes, who will receive the Dick Vitale Spirit Award.

To learn more about the Dick Vitale Gala, visit www.v.org/event/dick-vitale-gala/. For more information about the V Foundation's mission to accelerate Victory Over Cancer, visit www.v.org.