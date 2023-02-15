Paul and Gina Kuzemka, local owners of Action Karate in River Hills Plaza, started their business in their garage with the goal of teaching life lessons through martial arts with experienced instructors.

Paul trained in the art of karate as a child, and after experiencing job loss in 2020, Paul knew he needed a fresh start and fresh approach to his career — and life. With over 30 years of corporate experience in retail operations, the Kuzemkas also knew they wanted to own a business that would positively impact the community and create a safe space for its members. Action Karate, with a philosophy to not just teach karate but also to build confidence for all ages and abilities, checked all of those boxes.

“We teach life lessons at Action Karate — hard work, leadership, discipline, confidence, character development, independence and perseverance,” Paul said.

The Kuzemkas started in their garage with their first student, who enrolled in October 2021. As enrollment grew and they became known in and beyond their neighborhood, they knew it was time for growth into a larger space. They found space to get started in July 2022 and expanded into their current space in October 2022. As they grow their studio, the Kuzemkas also stressed the importance of giving back to the community. Partnering with local food bank Seeds of Hope fosters that mentality within the dojo, as Seeds of Hope relies on student volunteers.

“We are a drop-off spot, volunteer and encourage volunteers, and we also partnered with them for their annual Turkey Trot,” explained Paul.

In their free time, Gina enjoys cooking and Paul loves to golf. With extended family in the area, the Kuzemkas know they will always be connected to their community, and as they continue to grow, their community involvement strengthens as well.

As a locally owned dojo teaching American-based Kempo-style karate, Action Karate stands out with its emphasis on providing comfortable, energetic and educational lessons in order to help students not only learn karate but build life skills, confidence and friendships too.

“We change lives for a living,” said Paul.

Action Karate is located in River Hills Plaza at 4365 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico. Classes are offered for all children ages 3 and up, and for adults as well. Classes can be in a group or private setting and include consideration and adaptability for special-needs students. Every instructor has undergone a background check and is CPR certified. Action Karate also hosts birthday parties and other events and celebrations.

For more information, call 813-609-2376 or email actionkaratefl@gmail.com.