Community Action Board Scholarship Applications Open

Hillsborough County’s Community Action Board Scholarship program offers scholarships worth up to $5,000 each to eligible students wishing to continue their post-secondary education. The scholarships can be used at trade schools, community colleges or four-year universities.

The application form and eligibility criteria can be found by visiting www.hcflgov.net/education and clicking the “College Scholarship” link. The application deadline is Friday, March 24.

Historic Event Venue Available In Brandon

The historical GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Clubhouse is an event venue which can host up to 50 people, making it perfect for baby showers, birthday parties, meetings and more, and it is available now.

The building is located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. If you are interested in renting the building, visit the website www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org and select venue rental for more information.

Classes Offered At Tops Vacuum And Sewing

Tops Vacuum and Sewing, a specialty sewing, quilting and embroidery shop in Brandon, offers a wide range of in-person and online classes for all levels of experience. Some classes are designed to complete a project, and others are more casual social gatherings where ideas are shared, guidance is offered and projects are completed. Sandy Feldman is the class instructor and has a wealth of knowledge which she is more than happy to share with you.

To see the classes offered, a description and to register, visit www.topsvacuumandsewing.com. You are welcome to use any of the floor models machines; contact Feldman on 813-689-5257 to reserve a machine.

Tampa’s First Lacrosse Club Team Looking For Players

Registration is now open for Tampa’s first-ever lacrosse club team that will run during the regular FHSAA high school season. It is open to all boys in grades nine through 12 who want to try or play lacrosse but don’t have a team at school. No experience is necessary; expert coaches and veteran players will show you how to play. The team is organized through a 501(c)(3) club that believes everyone should have a chance to play regardless of their school choice.

For more information, https://project813lax.com or email project813lax@gmail.com.

Busch Gardens Opens Springs Taproom

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently opened Springs Taproom, a new casual and laid-back lounge that serves guests a variety of classic cocktails, frozen beverages, small bites and more. The new venue, located in the Bird Gardens area of the park, features a calm pond and exuberant landscaping which provide a relaxing setting for guests to sit, sip and relax.

The Springs Taproom replaces Garden Gate Cafe, an evolution of what was the iconic Hospitality House. The new venue has a mix of modern decoration and classic photos, taking guests on a journey down memory lane.

Women’s Self-defense Seminar

Outcast Krav Maga, located at 3636 Erindale Dr., #103 in Valrico, is pleased to be offering a two-hour self-defense seminar for women to learn basic techniques and build confidence in a relaxed atmosphere. The seminars are held on the second Friday of every month starting at 6 p.m. and costs $25.

To sign up for the seminar, visit www.outcastkravmaga.com, which also lists its other krav maga classes for youths and adults.