The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center has a dynamic health ministry that presents varied and informative events that are open to the community.

On Thursday, February 16 at 11 a.m., the health ministry will present Alzheimer’s Association – Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research. The guest speaker will be Lisa Walts, MSW, CDP, an Alzheimer’s Association community educator. You can learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Attendees will also receive tips to help incorporate the recommendations into their health plan.

While the event is free, attendees must reserve a seat by calling 813-634-2539.

Walts received her MSW in clinical social work from Boston University. Walts specializes in advocating for and supporting people with dementia, and in working with and educating their families to better understand and communicate effectively with their loved ones. She brings an extensive background in training long-term care staff on person-centered care, as well as educating the public, medical professionals and first responders about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry, said, “This is a topic that everyone can relate to regardless of whether you feel comfortable talking about a sensitive and scary topic like dementia. We were hoping that by starting out with a relatable topic (health living), we could then build on that learning/interest to encourage people to return for the second program, which will focus on the warning signs of dementia versus normal aging.”

Sorensen added, “Our church has offered this ministry for several years in order to help the local community learn more about medical conditions and care applicable to their needs. The health ministry is a vital part of the community and assists people to live their best lives. It is our mission to provide vital information to educate not only our congregation but also the local community in all areas of health and wellness.”

Other events include a lecture by Dr. Jonathan Dychko, from Healthy Home Primary Care in Sun City Center, covering a myriad of topics centered around management of chronic conditions and other geriatric care issues.

The health ministry also hosts OneBlood and its Big Red Bus on Sunday, April 2, June 4, September 3, November 5 and December 31 from 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon.

The church is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit www.sccumc.com.