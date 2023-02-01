The Center 4Life Learning, located at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, offers a variety of noncredited courses that will enhance your life. The 2023 spring semester begins on Monday, February 13 and runs through Monday, March 27. View courses and register at www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning.

The Center 4Life Learning operates as an adult education outreach program which serves the entire community and surrounding areas. The courses offer students the opportunity to benefit from the stimulus of lectures and discussions in an informal and relaxed environment.

Regular courses are $35 for six 90-minute classes. Some courses allow for walk-ins, and the cost for this is $10. Classes run for one week and up to six. All classes are in person. There are a variety of courses offered. The spring semester features 26 courses provided on various days Monday through Friday. Courses that are offered include Living with ADHD, Music Medicine, U.S. History, Wellness Topics, Managing Life Transitions, Estate Planning, Drawing II and World Religions and more.

Classes are available for registration and purchase online, by mail or in person. Classes fill up quickly.

Sue Holter with the Center 4Life Learning said, “All courses are led in person by qualified instructors in an informal and relaxed environment on the campus of United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. Many of our classes involve hands-on instruction, and many encourage class participation. We offer two six-week semesters in the spring and fall.”

Holter added, “Many of our instructors have been presenting for us for several years. Some have approached with new interesting topics. Some we have recruited from the local community. Some are members of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. Others are current and retired professors from Hillsborough Community College and from FSU. At the end of each semester, we ask our students to suggest new topics. Based on their suggestions, we are currently looking for instructors in French, Italian, bridge and creative arts.”

The college was established in 1976 as the Community Church College by the United Community Church. In 2019, it was moved to United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, and the name was changed to Center 4Life Learning.

For more information, please call 813-634-2539.