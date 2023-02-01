Looking for someone to install a door, fix your dry wall or even totally remodel your kitchen? A new local business is ready to help.

Mr. Handyman, a new business located at 4329 Lynx Paw Trl. in the River Hills Plaza in Valrico, is excited to help in the community with any project — no matter the size.

Not only can Mr. Handyman help with small projects like furniture assembly or ceiling fan installation, but because the company also has licensed general contractors, it can assist with full remodels as well. Mr. Handyman does not stop with personal projects around the house, as it is also available to help in commercial spaces too, from strip malls to office spaces to hotels.

The owners of the local Mr. Handyman are a husband-and-wife duo who love to support the community. Al and Marisa Lembo opened Mr. Handyman in August of 2022, ready to service anywhere from Brandon, Valrico and Plant City to as far south as Northern Bradenton.

Marisa and Al opened Mr. Handyman because they noticed that the community was in need of a reliable company to help get work done. The Lembos wanted to provide the community with a licensed, bonded and insured company that cares about the people and the homes they work in.

“We love to see our customers’ faces when they look at our work and realize that the problem that they’ve been nagging them is now corrected and they are happier than ever with their home,” said Marisa. “We truly love serving this community and bringing joy to our customers.”

With a background in construction and handyman services, Al has put together an experienced team to help you complete any project on your to-do list. Not only is the team experienced, but they are also excited to get out and serve the community.

To learn more or request service, please visit www.mrhandyman.com/brandon-valrico-plant-city to submit a service request form.