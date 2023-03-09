The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner at The Regent in Riverview issued seven awards in testament to business, volunteer and citizen excellence.

Tammy See, who succeeds Michael Broussard as chamber chair, selected the February 3 dinner’s Valentine’s Day theme, with grand ballroom decor by Craig Beckinger of ABC Event Planning. The caterers were 3 C’s Catering, Gretchen’s Goodies and Spunky Spirits, with music by IDVES.

Broussard owns The Flying Locksmiths and See is the manager of OEL Heating & Cooling, a finalist in the 2022 Business of the Year category for up to five employees, along with Preservation 1st Financial Group. The award went to the Impact Program, a nonprofit youth development organization that addresses sexual risk avoidance and healthy relationships.

Commercial contractor McCullagh & Scott, specializing in churches and medical office buildings, earned top business for enterprises with up to 25 employees. The finalists were Four Paws Veterinary Hospital and Bryan Hindman Electric.

YMCA Camp Cristina was named top business for those with more than 25 employees. The 65-acre campus offers spring break, summer camp and after-school programming, team-building events and family activities. The category finalists were Electric Today and Suncoast Credit Union.

“Special thanks to our Business of the Year Award judges, this was not an easy task,” said Nikki Foster, of The Mosaic Company, in announcing the awardees. SCORE judges Kit Werremeyer, Paula Thomas and Kevin Dorsey based their rankings on innovation, leadership, community and success.

The Ambassador of the Year for 2022 is Lisa Jordan, who co-owns with her husband, Ken, Accent American, a cleaning and disaster restoration company.

“With a passion for volunteering, Lisa’s company has been providing free services to charities since 1990,” Foster said.

The chamber’s Shining Star for 2022 is Tammy Dotson, “who serves on the Ambassador Team and has been a faithful table host at chamber monthly luncheons,” Foster said. Dotson, of Time 2 Shine Consulting Services, is active with the chamber’s Taking Care of Business networking groups and its Military Affairs and Taste of GRCC committees.

Retiree Jill Jofko, president of the Riverview Woman’s Club, received the Margy Watkins Volunteer of the Year Award, which recognizes “an outstanding individual who goes above and beyond expectations as a chamber member by volunteering valuable time and resources,” Foster said. She noted that Jofko “offers a genuine dedication to making a difference and often extends a hand to help others be successful.”

Named 2022 Riverview Citizen of the Year is Betty Jo Tompkins, executive director of the Hillsborough Soil and Award Conservation District.

Tompkins “has been serving this community for many years and has no plans to slow down anytime soon,” Foster said. Among her many accomplishments and associations, including as a longtime Rotarian, Tompkins “dedicates 60 to 80 hours a week creating, promoting and implementing various programs for youth, as well as ways for our business community to show their support for our environment,” Foster said.

Newly seated chamber board members are Dave Boyle, Jeff Campbell, Gabriel Mbulo and Bill Short. They join See, Broussard, Foster, Christian Beiter, Jim Johnson, Kristi McCart, Phil Minden, Dawn Myers, Jason Newmyer, Theresa Sharkey and Elena Westrop.

For more information, visit www.riverviewchamber.com. The chamber is at 6152 Delancey Station St. To reach the chamber, call 813-234-5944.