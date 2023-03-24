1916 Irish Pub Opens New Location In Brandon

Chuck Jameison, Fernando Rodriguez and Duke Mendel, owners of 1916 Irish Pub, have just opened their third location at 906 W. Robertson St. in Brandon. The pub offers authentic Irish cuisine with a contemporary twist including shepherd’s pie, Irish stew and fish and chips. A wide range of craft beers accompany the food, as well as delicious sounding cocktails.

Visit its website at www.1916irishpub.com to see the full food and drink menus. A calendar is also online, where upcoming events are listed; look for live music announcements. The other 1916 locations are in Plant City and Lakeland.

Paulette Y. Merchant LLC Provides Real Estate Services

Paulette Y. Merchant LLC is based at 109 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. It provides representation for buying or selling real estate, whether for primary homes, second homes and/or investment properties, and shares with buyers and sellers what is happening in the housing market at any given time, ensuring that they can make educated decisions regarding their housing budget or sales price.

It also takes the time to sit down with people to discuss their need and wants, as well as educate them about the process of buying and selling in Florida. Plus, it’s able to refer local vendors that may be required, such as movers, locksmiths and handyman services.

For more information, visit its website at https://paulette.kw.com/ or call 813-652-5472 (mobile) or 813-641-8300 (office) to make an appointment.

Jade Health Offers TED Hair Restoration

Transepidermal delivery (TED) is a new treatment offered at Jade Health. It works without needles and is completely painless. TED uses ultrasound and air pressure to push the topical hair-growth serum into dormant follicles. It improves blood flow to the scalp, which results in thicker, stronger hair. Anyone suffering from hair loss who wants to improve the appearance of their hair is a great candidate.

Jade Health is located at 10730 Ketchum Valley Dr. in Riverview. For additional information on services offered or to book a free consultation, visit its website at www.jadetampa.com or call 813-741-3234.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan Recognized

June Bryant, APRN, owner of Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan, will be presenting at the 44th annual National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) in Orlando on Thursday, March 16 in the Practice Innovation podium presentation about the mobile van concept. She will also be recognized at the event as an emerging leader for being the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter president.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan brings individualized health care to your doorstep; to find out more about it, visit www.drjoonies.com or call 813-551-3399.