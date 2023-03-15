Paulette Y. Merchant LLC Provides Real Estate Services

Paulette Y. Merchant LLC is based at 109 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. It provides representation for buying or selling real estate, whether for primary homes, second homes and/or investment properties, and shares with buyers and sellers what is happening in the housing market at any given time, ensuring that they can make educated decisions regarding their housing budget or sales price.

It also takes the time to sit down with people to discuss their need and wants, as well as educate them about the process of buying and selling in Florida. Plus, it’s able to refer local vendors that may be required, such as movers, locksmiths and handyman services.

For more information, visit its website at https://paulette.kw.com/ or call 813-652-5472 (mobile) or 813-641-8300 (office) to make an appointment.

Jade Health Offers TED Hair Restoration

Transepidermal delivery (TED) is a new treatment offered at Jade Health. It works without needles and is completely painless. TED uses ultrasound and air pressure to push the topical hair-growth serum into dormant follicles. It improves blood flow to the scalp, which results in thicker, stronger hair. Anyone suffering from hair loss who wants to improve the appearance of their hair is a great candidate.

Jade Health is located at 10730 Ketchum Valley Dr. in Riverview. For additional information on services offered or to book a free consultation, visit its website at www.jadetampa.com or call 813-741-3234.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan Recognized

June Bryant, APRN, owner of Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan, will be presenting at the 44th annual National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) in Orlando on Thursday, March 16 in the Practice Innovation podium presentation about the mobile van concept. She will also be recognized at the event as an emerging leader for being the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter president.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan brings individualized health care to your doorstep; to find out more about it, visit www.drjoonies.com or call 813-551-3399.

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness Celebrates New Owners With A Ribbon-cutting

Blu Indigo Spa & Wellness hosted a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its new owners, Drs. Keith and Helen Tong, DNM. Located in the Sprouts plaza at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, it offers a wide variety of spa, massage and wellness services, including IV, fillers and medical aesthetic services under the direction of Dr. Prudhvi Raja Karumanchi.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://bluindigospa.com/ or call 813-651-3258.