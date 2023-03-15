Plant City Mainstreet offers many events in downtown Plant City. This includes a brand-new event, Friday Night Flix. The free outdoor movies are held on the second Friday of each month starting at about 7 p.m., but you are encouraged to come early and shop or browse about the downtown area.

Plant City Mainstreet will set up a big screen in McCall Park (on Evers Street and J. Arden Mays Boulevard). Families and friends can bring a blanket and enjoy a fun, family-friendly movie.

Dawn Hyatt, executive director for Plant City Mainstreet, said, “This is a way for our downtown to reintroduce itself to our community. Our downtown merchants will stay open until 7 p.m. for shoppers to enjoy, and then the movie will play at 7 p.m.”

Hyatt added, “We wanted to create a fun family atmosphere while giving back to our entire community.”

Some of the merchants which will participate include Three Hands Mead Company, Roots, The Crafted Butterfly, Spirit Art Gallery, Aim Lighting, the Plant City Card Shop, The Side Quest, Rowan & Plum, Krazy Kup, Brick City Bricks, TubTreats and Plant City Community Bingo.

Over the next few months, the following movies are scheduled to be shown. In April, come see Star Wars. In May, an anime movie will be shown. In June, you can see The Goonies. In July, come celebrate the birthday of The Boy Who Lived with a showing of one of the Harry Potter movies. In August, it will show Avengers. In September, you can see Lord of the Rings. In October, get into the spooky spirit with a showing of Nightmare Before Christmas. In November, you will not want to miss A Christmas Story. Finish out 2023 in December with a showing of Christmas classics.

Hyatt said, “The mission of Plant City Main Street is to preserve, maintain and improve our historic downtown district and its quality of life by bringing our downtown into tomorrow without forgetting its yesterday. We accomplish this in many ways. Building strong relationships with our merchants, residents, property owners, city government and community is vital. Main Street is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and works off of a four-point approach: organization, design, economic vitality and promotion. The Main Street Approach helps guide us in revitalizing our downtown. We have many benefits to offer.”

For more information, please visit www.plantcitymainstreet.org.