After a hiatus sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade is back on track for this year’s holiday revelry.

The parade again will be presented by the Community Roundtable, only this time it’s in partnership with the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. Both organizations are among the oldest in the area, with their founding having been more than 60 years ago.

In what essentially is a walking billboard of community offerings, thousands of people cheer for the approximately 100 parade units that promote area schools, youth groups, sports teams, bands, businesses, nonprofits, religious institutions and more.

The unit entry application deadline is Thursday, June 1. The deadline to apply for the race for honorary mayor of Brandon is Monday, May 1. The candidate who raises the most money from June 1 through the impending start of the Tuesday, July 4 parade, on behalf of the candidate’s selected and approved nonprofit, will be declared the winner.

“On behalf of the Community Roundtable, I am expressing our excitement to partner with the chamber,” said Community Roundtable President Janine Nickerson. “They will bring not only a new energy to the parade but provide us with invaluable access to the business community to support our efforts. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Matt Lettelleir, president and CEO of the chamber, issued a similar sentiment: “The chamber is first and foremost a community organization, and we want to ensure that these great community events stay in existence and continue to make Brandon the special place that it is.”

Nickerson said students can earn community service hours working on preparade tasks. Also, on Monday, March 27 at Bloomingdale High School, students and their families are invited to the roundtable’s Community Service Forum to learn more about area nonprofits and charities. College and university representatives will be in attendance to discuss study, admission and scholarship offerings. The roundtable set a Friday, March 31 deadline for high school seniors to apply for a $2,000 scholarship for continuing students in college or vocational settings.

For more on parade particulars, entry forms and sponsorships, visit the roundtable at www.thecommunityroundtable.org and the chamber at www.brandonchamber.com. A parade meeting that’s open to the public is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon.