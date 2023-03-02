Freedom Plaza is an active, stress-free and independent living community for senior and retired residents in the Tampa area. The retirement community is located in Sun City Center with the on-campus Freedom Fairways Golf Course and Tennis Club, along with a range of engaging activities.

Residents can fill their day with a blend of indoor and outdoor fitness activities, from walking the nature trail to taking fitness classes to playing pickleball with their neighbors. To support the healthy lifestyle of residents, Freedom Plaza offers six dining rooms and full-size kitchens if seniors want to cook for themselves.

“Some will hop on a bus to enjoy one of the many excursions that Freedom Plaza offers. The calendar of opportunities is too full to list. Many residents enjoy visiting in the pub prior to having a wonderful chef-prepared dinner in one of the many dining rooms,” said marketing and sales coordinator Tiffany Hernandez.

Residents have a number of living options, from small apartments to studios up to 1827 square feet. Families are encouraged to visit and stay with their loved ones in the apartments or book a guest room for a small cost.

The retirement community was founded by the Retired Officers’ Corporation to offer a stress-free and supportive lifestyle. Since being founded in the late 1980s, the support needed by seniors has evolved. Now, employees support residents in using technology and online resources readily available in the modern world. Through this flexible and adapting support, Freedom Plaza prevents its residents from being ‘lost in the progress.’

Freedom Plaza serves approximately 600 residents in varying levels of care and employes around 480 staff to support their residents. An EMT is located on-site 24/7 and 365 days a year.

“Freedom Plaza is the only community home to an organization like the Retired Officers’ Corporation. Many communities offer the same services, but there is generally an additional charge,” said Hernandez.

Entrance fees for Freedom Plaza’s independent living starts at $101,000, but seniors can contact a community representative to learn more.

For more information on Freedom Plaza, visit its website at https://freedomplazafl.com/ or call 813-280-5009.