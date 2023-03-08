Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to develop one of the largest talent pipelines in the country each year as high school seniors graduate with the skills and knowledge to accept in-demand careers right in our own community.

School board members and Superintendent Addison Davis recently joined with community partners, including leaders from Future Career Academy (FCA), city, county and state elected officials, local chambers of commerce, EDCs, trade associations, social service organizations and postsecondary partners for a call to action — connecting the jobs that Tampa-area businesses have to offer with the multitude of committed, driven and energetic high school seniors who are ready to get to work.

As part of the call to action, Future Career Academy is seeking more local companies, elected officials and community leaders to take part in the upcoming Future Fair Hiring events to fill their jobs with HCPS graduates. Six Future Fair Hiring events in April are open to all Hillsborough County Public Schools graduating seniors. Businesses interested in working with FCA and its academic partners should contact Yvonne Fry, CEO and board chair of FCA, at yfry@workforcedevelopmentpartners.com.

“We are workforce champions here in Hillsborough County Public Schools and want to join hands with our community partners to make sure we are filling the talent pipeline when our students graduate. District and school leaders are deeply committed to providing meaningful preparation and connections for students to in-demand, living-wage, entry-level jobs with long-term career growth and sustainable employment,” said Davis.

So far this school year, 9,000 students have participated in the FCA program. Future Career Academy expanded its high school workforce program this year to cover all 32 Hillsborough County high schools and career centers. Each week, seniors in English 4 and English 4 Honors classes are immersed in a workforce development curriculum. Students have also participated in panel discussions with business executives and field trips visiting local companies, all with the goal of attending the Future Fair Hiring Events and securing jobs with local companies.

“We want to be part of the holistic lift of opportunity, economic development and creating a better quality of life and better outcomes for everybody in each community,” said Fry.

In May, schools will hold signing days, where students will be able to sign a Letter of Intent with their new company and their chosen career path before they even graduate high school.

Existing FCA partners include TECO, The Mosaic Company, Publix, Patterson Companies, BayCare, Regions, RIPA & Associates, Tri-City Electric, Stingray Chevrolet, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County School District, the City of Plant City, the City of Tampa, Star Distribution, Ace Hardware, QGS Development, 84 Lumber, Fitlife Foods, CyraCom International, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough Community College, Lennar Homes, Morgan Auto Group, Ajax, Tampa General Hospital, Bausch & Lomb, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and many others.