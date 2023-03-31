Premier Productions And Elevation Church Announce Their Fall 2023 Tour

Premier Productions and Elevation Church are bringing back their successful Elevation Nights Tour for fall 2023. The tour will feature Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick as the life-changing night of worship sweeps across eight cities this October.

The tour follows the success of three previous Elevation Nights tours. The Elevation Nights 2022 tour saw sold-out arenas of ten thousand per night and ushered in life-changing ministry experiences.

The Elevation Nights tour is a full worship experience as Steven Furtick preaches and Elevation Worship leads some of their hit songs, including “Graves into Gardens,” “RATTLE!”, “Do it Again,” “The Blessing” and others. The eight-city fall tour will kick off on Tuesday, October 3 in Miami, with stops in Tampa on Wednesday, October 4 at AMALIE Arena at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the fall leg of the Elevation Nights 2023 Tour are available for purchase now at www.elevationnights.com.

Jesus Revolution becomes Lionsgate’s Highest-grossing Film Since 2019

Faith-based film Jesus Revolution is continuing to have success at the box office, becoming Lionsgate Films’ highest-grossing film since 2019. The film, starring Kelsey Grammar, has surpassed $40 million in sales at the box office since its opening in late February.

It earned third place at the box office its opening weekend, far exceeding expectations with $15 million in ticket sales. The recent popularity of faith-based entertainment like Jesus Revolution shows audiences are hungering for films with messages grounded in faith.

American Idol Contestant Gets Surprised By Lauren Daigle In “You Say” Audition

Megan Danielle, an American Idol contestant, was in the midst of performing “You Say” by Lauren Daigle for her audition when she got the surprise of a lifetime. Danielle, from Douglasville, Georgia, loves music and singing and wants a career in music. After some helpful advice from her late grandfather, Danielle decided to concentrate on singing music to praise and glorify the Lord.

Danielle, hoping to make her dreams a reality, went on American Idol and auditioned in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Danielle’s song of choice was Daigle’s smash hit “You Say.”

As luck would have it, Daigle was in the same city where Danielle was auditioning. Daigle decided to drop in about halfway through Danielle’s audition to surprise her. Danielle, after she was able to regain her composure from the shock of her musical hero randomly appearing, went on to knock her audition out of the park. As a result of her audition, the judges, in unison, told Danielle that she was going to Hollywood to continue her American Idol journey.

As Danielle’s audition on the popular television program so beautifully illustrates, you never really know what God has in store.

The Thorn Virtual Cinema Event Offers A New Easter Tradition For Families From The Comfort Of Home

This Easter offers a new tradition for families to experience the redemption of Jesus in The Thorn through an at-home Virtual Cinema Event. For 25 years, over 1 million people have experienced The Thorn, a live stage experience of movement arts and visual effects portraying Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. It’s described as Cirque du Soleil meets The Passion of the Christ. Through sound, dance and visual arts, The Thorn inspires the God-given creativity within everyone while proclaiming the gospel.

The Thorn features a cast of 40 world-class performers who are masters of music, movement arts and visual effects. Film masters captured the stage performance from a view only experienced on-screen, editing down hundreds of hours of 4K footage to allow audiences to feel as though they’re immersed in the live performance.

Audience enthusiasm from the live stage show inspired creators to develop an on-screen experience for those unable to attend in person. Families can now enjoy the show from the comfort of their own homes by purchasing a showtime for $19.99 through the Virtual Cinema Event. The event can be streamed through Chromecast, Apple TV/AirPlay, Roku or HDMI.

For more information, visit https://tickets.thethorn.com/.