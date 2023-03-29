St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Seffner offers a multitude of services for homeless people and those facing financial difficulties. The services are offered to anyone who lives in the area regardless of religious affiliation, and you do not have to be a member of the church.

St. Francis of Assisi is located at 4450 County Rd. 579 in Seffner.

Each day, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi provides a packed lunch for the homeless. It serves approximately 500 people per week. The packed meal consists of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, water, cookies and chips. The church gives each person two bags.

In addition to the packed meals, the church offers information and referrals to agencies and other services that might be of help to the individual.

On Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi provides a hot sit-down meal for anyone in need. Different groups within the church prepare and serve the meals. Last week, the church served approximately 100 meals to individuals and families.

In addition to the meals, St. Francis of Assisi has a food pantry. On Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m., anyone in the area can come in and receive food. The church gives items such as meat, vegetables, fruit, rice, beans, milk and cereal. They provide enough food for a family to cook and consume for a week.

St. Francis of Assisi does not require proof of identification for either the meals or to use the food pantry. For use of the food pantry, they simply ask for your name and ask that you come every other week. Individuals and families can also get clothing and shoes.

Fr. Edison Bernavas, I.C. is the pastor of St. Francis of Assisi. He has been with the church since 2017.

Fr. Bernavas said, “We are here to help area residents and support them in any way that we can. We are here to take care of people.”

St. Francis of Assisi is in the planning stages of constructing an affordable housing unit for seniors over 62 years old. The building will consist of 140 units. Be on the lookout for additional information on this project.

For more information, please visit www.stfrancisccseffner.com or call 813-681-9115.