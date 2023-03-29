Immanuel Lutheran School is hosting its first annual golf tournament and raffle fundraiser to support its kindergarten through eighth grade students.

The golf tournament will be hosted starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1 at the River Hills Country Club, located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico. It will be the largest fundraising event hosted by the Parents Actively Lending Support (PALS) Committee.

“Our hope [is] the PALS committee is [able] to raise enough to offset the cost of an upgraded kitchen. A portion will go to purchasing new technology equipment for the school. Technology equipment would be Chromebooks, iPads or even smart boards for the classrooms,” said PALS Committee Chair Julie Jewett.

The PALS are hoping to raise $25,000 to offset the costs of their improvements through sponsorships, donations and registration fees. With the funds raised, Immanuel Lutheran aims to purchase 20 Chromebooks for its students to use in the classrooms.

“Members of the community can help by supporting the golf tournament in the means of sponsoring or even setting up a team,” said Jewett.

Registration costs $400 per team, and the school is hoping to host 25 teams in its inaugural tournament. Sponsorships range from $500-$5,000. All sponsorships come with four tickets and the opportunity to provide company collateral in gift bags given to participants.

Five parents are working to organize and advertise for the golf tournament in May. At the event, the PALS plan to have 15 parents and church members volunteer to execute its first golf fundraiser and raffle.

Immanuel Lutheran School is a nonprofit organization that has served the Brandon community for over 40 years. All donations and contributions made to the school and golf tournament are tax-deductible.

Monetary or raffle item donations from individuals or businesses can be sent to the school at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon to the attention of PALS Committee, Julie Jewett. Contributions will be acknowledged on event displays, Facebook and the school’s website and newsletter.

For more information about the golf tournament, visit https://ilsbrandon.com/ or call 813-685-1978.