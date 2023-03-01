Love First Christian Center is beginning a new series of spring classes to help others live a full and spiritual life.

The Art of Marriage is a six-week course running from Tuesday, March 7 through Tuesday, April 11.

This course helps to build marriage the way God intended it to be — a true art form. The Art of Marriage weaves together expert teaching, real-life stories, humorous vignettes and more to portray both the challenges and the beauty of God’s design. After registration, you will be given the link to order the accompanying student workbook for this enriching marriage class.

The Christian Beliefs class series runs from Tuesday, March 7 through Tuesday, May 9.

There are certain teachings of the Bible that every Christian must know. Knowing the basic teachings of the Bible is important because what we believe affects how we live. Whether you are a relatively new believer in Jesus or a mature Christian looking for a better understanding of the basics of the faith, the Christian Beliefs class series is for you. You will learn about the Bible, the characteristics of God, what it means that we are created in the image of God, what God has done for us in Christ, the purpose of the church and much more.

Intro to the Old Testament is being offered as another way to strengthen one’s knowledge and faith and runs from Thursday, March 9 through Thursday, May 11.

Studying the Old Testament is important to help us see God and His redemptive work in the world. Yet, because of the fact that it was transmitted through a very different language and culture from our own, we often want a little help understanding it and applying it. The Intro to the Old Testament class will address the background information, purpose, message, structure and major themes of the Old Testament to help readers understand its message and relevance. You will also see how the Gospel and God’s plan for salvation beautifully unfolds in the lives of Old Testament scripture.

To register for any of these classes or to learn more about Love First Christian Center, visit https://lfcc.tv/register.