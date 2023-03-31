It may be “long in the tooth,” as Consumer Reports points out, or offers “subpar overall drivability,” according to Edmunds, but the 2023 Lexus GX 460 still can claim being a robust ride that responds with quickness in any driving situation while loaded with lavish treats. And if you fancy going off the beaten path, do it in style and luxury, we say. The 5,198-pound, body-on-frame, full-size SUV impresses with 0 to 60 in 7.8 seconds.

Under the hood resides a 4.6-liter V8 engine cranking out 301 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 329 pounds-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. It is mated to a standard six-speed auto gearbox. Showing off a muscular posture, the GX 460 sports a refreshed but massive spindle mesh grille flanked by triple-beam LED headlights and daytime running lights; chrome accents deck up its lower rear bumper.

As soon as we stepped into the airy and well-appointed cabin, we noticed the two spacious captain’s chairs while the 50/50 third-row seat folds flat via the touch of a button. New for 2023 is a standard 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. A 4.2-inch TFT LCD screen displays a larger analog speedometer and tachometer, along with smaller fuel and temp gauges. Some goodies include tri-zone auto AC, 10-way power heated/cooled front seats, power tilt/telescopic steering column, and a moonroof. Aluminum accents and gray sapele wood convey a cool appearance. Clearly labeled audio, nav and climate buttons make it a breeze to use the 10.3-inch touchscreen. And there is a CD player to boot, whether you use it or not.

Its dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, driver knee airbag and front-passenger cushion airbag are standard, as are the blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, side-impact door beams, four-wheel antilock brakes, electronic brake distribution and brake assist, vehicle stability and traction control, rearview camera, push-button start, three-point seatbelts with pretensioners and front/rear crumple zones. These are complemented by a pre-collision system that detects pedestrians and bicyclists, lane-center and departure assist and dynamic cruise control, all part of the no-cost Lexus Safety Sense+.

If in the market for a full-size sturdy but luxury SUV that can tackle the challenging landscape (thanks to multiterrain select and crawl control) with self-confidence, the GX 460 is your ride. You won’t be disappointed as long as the steep price tag is within your reach.