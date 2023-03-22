The North Brandon YMCA Level 2 Top Flight Gymnastics Team took home the first-place small team award in the 2023 Gasparilla Classic.

Five female athletes visited Tropicana Field at the end of February and showcased their floor, vault, beam and bar routines for the first time in the Gasparilla Classic. Laisamar Gil, Sophia Condit, Maddison Seale, Adeline Rodriguez and Olivia Blicker made up the first North Brandon Top Flight Team to qualify for the annual meet.

“The girls were able to secure the first-place team win by showing beautiful and clean gymnastics routines on all four events. A lot of their routines scored over a 9.0, with a 10.0 being a perfect score,” said North Brandon gymnastics program director DeJon Moore.

One of the girls, 8-year-old Blicker, placed third overall in the competition. Blicker is new to the North Brandon team but scored high in the Gasparilla Classic. On vault and bars, Blicker tied for fifth with a 9.2 and tied for second with a 9.375, respectively. She scored the highest on her beam routine, placing second in the event with a score of 9.5. Her floor routine tied for fifth with an 8.925.

“We are super proud of them, … we are so proud of the girls. They did great,” said communications and social media manager Hannah Geaumont.

Both the North Brandon and Bob Sierra YMCA locations are home to Top Flight Gymnastics teams and state-of-the-art facilities. The Bob Sierra Top Flight team hosts gymnasts at levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7, but they work with athletes to coach them at their personal skill level. While the North Brandon location currently only has a level 2 co-ed team, they cater to all skill levels as well.

“Our coaches will be able to assess them and see where their skills are and they will be placed on a team,” said Geaumont.

For more information on the Top Flight teams or other experiences offered at the YMCA, visit www.tampaymca.org. To register, athletes must complete an evaluation with the YMCA gymnastics director. Moore at the North Brandon Family Y can be contacted at dmoore@tampaymca.org, and Tyler Conover at the Bob Sierra Youth and Family Center can be contacted at tconover@tampaymca.org.