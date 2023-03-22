Access to quality medical care for the uninsured is a significant problem. For residents of Hillsborough County who are uninsured and fall within 200 percent of the federal poverty level, the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center (Outreach Clinic) is here for you.

The Outreach Clinic, located at 517 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon, was founded in 1987. The Outreach Clinic is open Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Thursdays from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

The Outreach Clinic provides primary care to patients by appointment. Patients can make an appointment as often as needed.

Allison Hedrick, executive director, said, “Outreach Clinic provides services to residents of Hillsborough County who are low-income and do not have insurance. These are often people who have jobs that are part time, or their jobs do not offer health insurance benefits and they simply cannot afford health insurance.”

Hedrick further explained, “Patients do not need a referral to the clinic. They simply must complete the screening process with a case manager and quality for services. Patients must be rescreened annually to continue to qualify as a patient. Some patients will qualify for Hillsborough County Health Care, which we will help them apply for and see them at the clinic until they are approved.”

The services given at the Outreach Clinic are free. All of the medical providers, including doctors, RNs, LPNs, residents and pharmacists are volunteers.

Hedrick said, “While the clinic provides primary care for patients, some patients do need specialty care. The clinic has a few volunteer specialists that see patients at the clinic. These include a cardiologist and orthopedist. The clinic also partners with other specialists in the community and provides referrals for patients to be seen at no charge to the patient.”

More than 43 percent of the patients at the clinic are treated for high blood pressure and are provided free blood pressure monitors and medication.

Hedrick said, “Last year, the Outreach Clinic saw 1196 patients, donated an estimated $218K in medical supplies and hygiene products back out into the community. We depend heavily on donations from the community to be able to provide free medical care such as blood pressure and diabetes medications and to pay for items such as electricity, water, phone and internet to be able to provide these services.”

For more information, please visit www.theoutreachclinic.com.