Proverbs 16:9 (AMP):

“9 A man’s mind plans his way [as he journeys through life], but the Lord directs his steps and establishes them.”

This verse encourages us to consider two key features of successful, kingdom-driven leadership: (1) having a plan and (2) staying open to receiving directions from God so we can change our course when needed. I really want you to focus on the changing-course aspect of this verse. All throughout life, we will have moments where God steps in and adjusts our plans. We must learn to write our plans in pencil, not ink, because God might drastically change our plans at any time.

Make plans, have goals, but always be ready to change courses. Remember, God is in our tomorrow today. God knows exactly what He created us for and what He designed us to do. Knowing this, we have to walk by faith and keep ourselves available to hear God’s instructions because our steps are ordered by Him.

Psalm 37:23 (AMP):

“23 The steps of a [good and righteous] man are directed and established by the Lord, and He delights in his way [and blesses his path].”

Prayer:

Father God, help me to be flexible. Help me to have an ear to hear and a heart to receive from You, and let me be available for Your direction, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 48.