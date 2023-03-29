Jeremiah 29:11 (MSG):

“11 I know what I’m doing. I have it all planned out — plans to take care of you, not abandon you, plans to give you the future you hope for.”

If God had a plan already laid out for you, would you want to know it? I think most people would. Know this: God’s plan is the best plan for our best life. Businesses do not succeed without plans, so why not follow God’s plans for your best business success?

I love traveling on planes, watching the pilot’s meticulous focus as he goes through all his checks and balances before takeoff. Could you imagine a pilot taking off without knowing his final destination? You would think he was crazy! How many businesspeople are working without a plan to succeed, just like a pilot with no route?

Proverbs 29:18 (KJV) tells us that where there is no vision, people perish. As crazy as it sounds, so many people are flying blind, with no clear direction on their final destination. We will never hit a target that we have not identified. We will never fulfill what has not been defined.

In business, as in life, having no plan and no vision is like being on a course to nowhere. You move forward, but you don’t really get ahead.

Prayer:

Father God, I thank You right now for the plans, the vision and the course corrections that will lead me to the path of success so that I can be a blessing to Your kingdom. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 50.