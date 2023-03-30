The month of Easter has arrived, and it’s a time to rejoice. Sometimes it’s difficult to think of the crucifixion as something to celebrate, but as Christians we know that the death of Jesus is followed by the promise of His resurrection on Easter morning. Why is this so important? If Jesus had not died for our sins and rose again three days later, then the entire hope of Christianity would not exist.

His death and resurrection for us is the cornerstone of the Christian faith. This good news is that Christ died on the cross for all humanity so that we can have everlasting life. So, temporarily set aside the fun notions of the Easter bunny, egg hunting and chocolates and instead celebrate God’s unconditional love with our families, praise Him at a sunrise service and fellowship with our brothers and sisters in Christ.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16. Have a blessed Easter.



Jesus Calling for Easter

By Sarah Young

Celebrate the hope we have through Jesus’ resurrection. Jesus Calling for Easter offers 50 meaningful devotions from Sarah Young’s New York Times bestseller, Jesus Calling. With 50 seasonally themed selections, you’ll find devotions that include: resurrection truths, hope for the new season, joyous reasons to celebrate and stunning imagery.



The Easter Challenge

By Outreach Inc.

Regardless of where someone is in their relationship with God, this 30-day devotional contains specific challenges that will help believers grow in faith. Each week, discover how Jesus can help reach your God-given potential and transform the community together through your local church. Whether used individually, as a family or as a small group, these devotions will draw people into a real, authentic relationship with God and the life they’re looking for.



He Chose the Nails: What God Did to Win Your Heart

By Max Lucado

Max Lucado invites you to examine the cross, contemplate its purpose and celebrate its significance in He Chose the Nails. Go ahead and linger on the hill of Calvary and see just how much God did to win your heart. There were no accidents on the days surrounding Jesus’ death. His last moments were not left up to chance. God chose the path; He selected the nails. God was never more sovereign than in the details of the death of His Son.



The Hope of Easter: 40 Days of Reading and Reflection

By Zondervan

Make John your Gospel of choice this Lent. This resource features brief readings from the Bible, alongside short reflections, journaling prompts and room to jot down your thoughts following each day’s reading. Think on: “Here I am, Lord; what would you have me do differently in view of Christ’s suffering and death?”