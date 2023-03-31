The SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection (SSCWC) has been busy as of late, with more to come.

On February 22, SSCWC feature coordinator Carolyn Woodall delivered 25 gift bags for the women at Mary & Martha House. The SSCWC planning team filled the bags with goodies, necessities and lots of prayers. At the luncheon, a style show was presented with a variety of clothing from the Mary & Martha Thrift Store, located at 312 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin.

‘When Irish Eyes are Smiling’ was the theme for the SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection luncheon that was held on March 8 at the Life Enrichment Center at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC). Over 80 women attended the event and enjoyed the corned beef brisket, cabbage, potatoes, salad and dessert.

The feature was Miriam Bredesen. Bredesen and her husband, Tom, send eyeglasses to third-world countries. They not only send them, but they also repair, sort and fit them for their clients.

Linda Winwood, bestselling Christian children’s author, motivational speaker, storyteller and author of a book called “Colored Eggs for Jesse,” was also at the luncheon. Winwood presented ‘the real story of Easter,’ which she told by using plastic eggs with little articles in them. Her energy and passion were enjoyed by everyone. Winwood would love to share her story with your group/organization, and she does not charge. You can visit her website at http://lindawinwood.com/.

The SSCWC is ‘wheeling into spring’ and invites you to join in the fun on Wednesday, April 12 at the SCCUMC’s Life Enrichment Center.

Pat Simmons, founder of Bikes For Christ, will be the feature. Bikes For Christ is a ministry that provides donated bikes for people in need, veterans, underprivileged children and seniors.

The guest speaker, Linda Moore from Gainesville, will share her story, presenting questions such as “Is it truly all about me, or is there a bigger picture and a truer happiness out there?” and “When the going gets rough, is shopping enough?” Don’t miss out on the answer to these questions and more.

Doors open at 11 a.m., and the program runs from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with lunch provided by the SCCUMC. For reservations and additional payment details, call Amy at 317-414-9062 or email sscwcflorida@gmail.com. Reservations are due and must be paid for by Friday, April 7. For additional information and upcoming events, please visit www.facebook.com/southshorecwc/.