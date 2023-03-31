For the first time, Grammy® nominee Phil Wickham and five-time Grammy winner Brandon Lake are joining forces for Summer Worship Nights, a co-headline bill slated to make their first stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. Presented by leading concert promoter Transparent Productions, the highly anticipated tour will feature direct support from hip-hop titan KB.

“It’s been so fun watching Brandon carry what God has given him, and I respect him as a leader, brother and friend. At ‘Summer Worship Nights,’ we truly want to gather as worshipers, to sing and lift up the name of Jesus,” Wickham shared.

“This is a dream come true for me. There is no one else that I have imitated my life after more than Phil Wickham. He’s been a hero, brother, mentor and friend,” Lake added. “The energy on this tour is going to be absolutely crazy.”

“God’s glory is not restrained or limited to any musical genre,” said KB, who will open each night with his authentic brand of gospel-centered rap. “I’m excited for this opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the body of Christ by uniting together to bring Him glory.”

Wickham’s new single, “This Is Our God,” is proving to be one of the biggest songs of his career to date. The anthem is currently in the top 20 and climbing on both the Billboard and Mediabase Christian Audience charts. “This Is Our God” previews the California native’s forthcoming studio effort, due later this year, and follows three back-to-back chart-topping singles from Wickham’s Dove Award-winning album, Hymn of Heaven.

Meanwhile, Lake just scored his first No. 1 at radio as a solo artist with “Gratitude” from his full-length label debut, House of Miracles. Alongside his group, Maverick City Music, Lake recently won all four Christian/gospel categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in February. Prior to co-headlining the Summer Worship Nights outing with Wickham, he’ll take his Miracle Nights Tour to 13 cities this spring, which began on March 17.

Fresh off the release of his first book, Dangerous Jesus, KB will kickstart each evening of the Summer Worship Nights tour with new music, as well as fan favorites, including his recent collaboration with Lake on “Graves.”

The tour is sponsored by Compassion International, which will join media partners K-LOVE and Air1.

Tickets for this event go are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.