SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection Delivers Gift Bags To Mary & Martha House

SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection (SSCWC) feature coordinator Carolyn Woodall delivered 25 filled gift bags for the women at Mary & Martha House. The SSCWC planning team filled the bags with goodies, necessities and lots of prayers. At the February luncheon, a style show was presented with a variety of clothing from the Mary & Martha Thrift Store on 312 U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin.

Mary & Martha House provides emergency and transitional housing and support services to homeless women, victims of domestic violence and their children so that they can gain employment and permanent housing. For more information, visit www.marymarthahouse.org.

First Baptist Church Of Brandon Hosts Moms’ Vision Board Night

On Sunday, April 16 at 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Brandon will be hosting a gather for moms to enjoy food, fellowship with other moms, an encouraging message and a moment to breathe. This month, Starrla Penick will be sharing how to set goals with your kids through vision boards.

First Baptist Church is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. To register, visit www.fbcbrandon.org/moms.

Bell Shoals Church Marriage Conference

In a world full of distractions and contradictions, you aren’t alone in navigating the ups and downs of marriage. Be a part of a one-night marriage conference on Friday, April 21 at Bell Shoals Church and learn what it looks like to experience a healthy marriage in a broken world.

Attendees can choose to partake in a special dinner prior to the main event. Dinner guests will have access to a catered dinner plus fun extras, such as a photo booth experience, which includes a souvenir photo print. The cost of the dinner plus the conference is $50. The cost for only the conference is $25. The marriage conference will include interactive games, tons of great giveaways, meaningful worship and an inspirational word from the guest speakers, Rick and Sherri Burgess.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with dinner to be served at 6:15 p.m. The conference begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bellshoals.com/.

Podcaster Carlos Whittaker Coming To FishHawk Fellowship Church

Carlos Whittaker is bringing hope to humans all over the world. Whittaker is an author, podcaster and global speaker backed by the power of a massive Instafamilia, his enthusiastic social media followers who tune in daily to join forces with Whittaker to find connection, do good and be in community.

Come out to see Whittaker at FishHawk Fellowship Church on Sunday, April 16. For times and more information, visit www.fishhawkfc.org.

The Crossing Church Hosts Women’s Conference

The Crossing Church is hosting its Women’s 2023 Becoming Conference, ‘Fearless,’ with guest speakers, Megan Fate-Marshman, Elaine Fisher and its pastor, Tamara Dumas, for a weekend designed to activate your faith to conquer the days ahead. This annual event brings women from all over the bay area to experience a life change through worship, fellowship and God-empowering messages.

The conference is taking place on Friday and Saturday, June 23-24. Preregistration costs is $79. For the address, times and registration, visit www.wearecrossing.com.