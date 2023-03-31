Limona Village Chapel Hosts Its Easter Eggstravaganza

The public is invited on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon to join in Limona Village Chapel United Methodist Church’s Easter Eggstravaganza. There will be a huge Easter egg hunt on the playground, free pizza, lawn games, face painting and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Limona Village Chapel is located at 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.limonavillagechapel.com.

Easter Egg Hunt At First Presbyterian Church of Brandon

Join First Presbyterian Church of Brandon in its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 beginning at 10 a.m. There will fun and games for the whole family. The church is also holding an outdoor sunrise service on Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, at 7 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.fpcbrandon.org.

Easter Sunday At Extraordinary Church

You do not want to miss Easter at Extraordinary Church on Sunday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m. It will be a day that you will never forget. Come and find a church that feels like family and loves to have fun. There will be a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt for the kids during the Easter service.

Extraordinary Church is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico at Bloomingdale High School. For more information, visit https://extraordinarychurch.net/.

Centerpoint Kids Easter Glow Party

At Centerpoint Church, while parents enjoy some ‘grown-up time’ in the main auditorium during Easter, elementary-aged children will be having a blast at the Centerpoint Kids Glow Party with its glow-in-the-dark games, dance party and more. Preschool kids will enjoy fun Easter crafts in their environment. This will take place during all services on the Easter weekend. There is a secure check-in system to keep kids safe. Complete the new family form to expedite the check-in process.

Services are on Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Centerpoint Church is located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. Register at www.centerpointfl.org.

Free Family Easter Egg Hunt At Grace Baptist Church

At Grace Baptist Church, enjoy a fun family day in a safe setting with more than 10,000 eggs, bounce houses, refreshments and pictures with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. The preschool egg hunt begins at 10:30-10:45 a.m., story time is from 11-11:15 a.m., the elementary egg hunt will take place from 11:30-11:45 a.m. and pictures with the Easter Bunny are available from 10:30-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12 Noon.

Grace Baptist Church is located at 114 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.growingatgrace.com.

Easter Eggstravangza At First United Methodist Church of Seffner

Join First United Methodist Church of Seffner for its Easter Eggstravanza and Bubble Palooza. The egg hunts will be at 10:20 a.m. for Pre-K kids and under, 10:35 a.m. for kindergarteners through second graders and 10:50 a.m. for third through fifth graders. There will also be a petting zoo and food, along with a variety of bubble activities.

Festivities are on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Seffner is located at 1310 S. Kingsway Ave. in Seffner. For more information, visit https://www.fumcseffner.org/.

Easter Celebration At Central Baptist Church

Come join Central Baptist Church as it worships and celebrates the Risen Savior on Easter Sunday. The church will be having a family day. Join in for worship, food, a bounce house, games and an egg hunt for the kids on Sunday, April 9 from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Central Baptist Church is located at 402 E. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.cbcbrandon.org.