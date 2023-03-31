Planes, Trains & Automobiles presented by Tampa International Airport is a beloved one-day community event featuring a wide variety of family activities held each year at the Plant City Airport since 2010. It was one of the last public events held in 2020 just before the COVID-19 crisis shuttered most gatherings, and after a two-year hiatus it is making its highly anticipated 11th annual return on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured highlights will be numerous real aircraft on display, radio-controlled aircraft displays and demonstrations, a large car show and operating model train layouts. A major LEGO display is scheduled featuring all modes of transportation. First responder vehicles and personnel along with train safety vehicles and equipment will also be in the lineup. There will be many hands-on stations for kids, including STEM education exhibits and flight simulators from SUN ’n FUN’s Aerospace Center for Excellence, Young Eagles discovery flights conducted by Plant City Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1178, Scout merit badge opportunities, a pinewood derby and many other activities. Younger children will enjoy inflatable bounce houses and other fun adventures just for them. Food trucks and local vendor displays will also be part of the lineup, where area businesses can showcase their products and services to attendees.

PT&A Committee Chairman Jason Jones is the founder of the event, and he said that the return of this fan-favorite community event is very welcome.

“Planes, Trains & Automobiles has become one of Plant City’s signature events that we really look forward to, and to have it return post-COVID to serve our community is really exciting,” he said. “The purpose of the event has always been to give families an affordable day together discovering the wonders of transportation, introducing them to not only aircraft and aviation opportunities at their local airport but a wide variety of ‘how things work’ displays and fun educational activities to capture the imaginations of our local youth.”

The event is managed by the Tampa Bay Aviation Association and presented by Tampa International Airport. In addition to promoting and delivering this amazing community event, the organization will be taking donations and committing proceeds after expenses to fund aviation scholarship programs for local youth. The scholarships will be for flight training, mechanic and professional career education. Go and join the fun!

Parking is free; ticket pricing is $7.25 online in advance, or $10 at the gate. Visit www.mytbaa.org/pta for tickets and event information.