For a summer of song and dance look no further than the Music Showcase from the Florida Academy of Performing Arts. Here, the campers will be immersed in the world of performing with a variety of options to get involved. Whether your child wants to just test the waters or is a full-fledged theater enthusiast, there are plenty of options.

For those who are a little unsure, there are full and half-day options for the weeklong camp Music and More, where students will interact with multiple avenues of performing, such as acting, singing, dancing and more. Students will also be exposed to instruments to see if anything clicks for them, as well as general art. Drop-off time for Music and More opens at 8 a.m., and the latest pickup time is at 6 p.m.

For those with a bit more of a commitment to performing arts, there is the Musical Theater Camp, which is a bit more intensive when it comes to the theater aspect. This camp runs for two weeks and involves the students learning about how to put on a production and all the elements that go into that. These students will work on skills such as acting, singing and various theater techniques and practices. This camp concludes with a performance of a play featuring the campers. Musical Theater Camp runs from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

“There is something for all ages and abilities,” said academy director Danielle Sanchez.

The Music and More camp runs weekly from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, August 4, and Musical Theater camp has the same time frame but on a two-week schedule. There is a one-time $30 registration fee with the cost of the Music and More at $230 a week and $275 for the Musical Theater Camp. There are scholarships and discounts for siblings available as well.

For further details, visit www.faopa.org or call 813-490-2787. Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.