It’s that time of year again where you have to begin to decide what summer camp is best for your children. With over 130 years of experience in providing a safe place for kids in the community, Tampa YMCA Summer Camp is a great choice for filling those long summer days with something exciting and educational.

The YMCA offers a variety of summer camp options, from art camp to adventure camp there is something for every kid’s interest.

“Summer camp is more than singalongs and splash pads,” said Michelle Leahy, camp director at Campo Family YMCA. “Campers at the Tampa YMCA ACA-accredited summer day camps are given a safe space to discover who they are and what they want to become while experiencing fun, friends and adventure.”

Summer camps are open from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, August 4 and range from $184-$225 a week for YMCA members and $235-$298 for non-YMCA members. Multiweek teen camps start at $330 for members and $410 for non-YMCA members.

Campers are expected to wear cool, comfortable clothing that can get dirty, closed-toe and closed-back shoes as well as sunscreen, and they should bring a bathing suit and towel since campers will have the opportunity to swim in the YMCA pools.

Join in on the fun in one of the many locations in Brandon, Riverview, Plant City, Tampa and more.

Tampa YMCA Summer Camps being ACA-accredited means they underwent a thorough review on operations by the American Camp Association (ACA), from staff qualifications and training to emergency management, and complied with the highest standards in the industry. With ACA accreditation, the YMCA is one of the safest places to get your kids to have fun out of the house this summer, as not only are staff certified in first aid and CPR, but they are also certified fun and learning experts.

Tampa YMCA Summer Camp prides itself in helping kids explore personal interests, build self-esteem, develop interpersonal skills, discover the creativity and health benefits of the outdoors and make lasting friendships and memories.

To learn more, register or inquire about financial aid, please visit https://tampaymca.org/letscamp or find the YMCA on social media at TampaYMCA.