Looking for a way to help fill your child’s summer? Look no further than D-BAT South Shore, where summer camp programs are being offered to help your child develop their baseball or softball skills while having a great time and making new friends.

D-BAT offers state-of-the-art technology that is implemented into the training, which allows campers to enhance and improve basic baseball and softball skills. Some of this technology includes, but is not limited to, Hack Attack pitching machines and Blast Motion hitting technology. Another great aspect of this camp is that all it requires of the young players is to show up with the basic gear for the sport along with lunch and water, then they are good to go.

This is a great opportunity for kids to get involved with others who share their same interest and a desire to grow and develop their skills while engaging in classic baseball and softball comradery. The facility features both indoor and outdoor setups to ensure that camp can continue unimpeded by the elements, while the indoor elements of the site are climate-controlled.

With a camper-to-instructor ratio of 8-1, every player who comes through the camp will be well coached and attended to. D-BAT South Shore also features nine batting cages along with pitching lanes to ensure that campers are getting their skill practice in. If they are doing well, there are also end-of-week prizes for the skill leaders of the week.

This summer camp runs on a week to week basis from Monday, May 29 through Friday, July 28, and can be attained for as little as $175 for the entire week for platinum members. Further discounts for early sign-ups, multicamp sign-ups and signing up siblings together. Every camp runs on the weekdays with the drop-off opening at 8:45 a.m. and the latest pickup being at 2:30 p.m.

D-BAT South Shore is located at 351 30th St. NE in Ruskin. For more information, visit its website at https://dbatsouthshore.com/, go to its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DBATsports/ or call 813-645-3228.