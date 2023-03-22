Hillsborough County Public Schools is pleased to announce Superintendent Addison Davis has been selected to join the Chiefs for Change network. Davis joins two other superintendents who are now part of the bipartisan network of district and state education leaders, Jill Baker, superintendent of Long Beach Unified School District in California, and Lisa Herring, superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools in Georgia.

“We are pleased to welcome these veteran educators to our network — they are responsible for overseeing school systems in large, diverse communities and collectively impact more than 338,000 students,” said Chiefs for Change Board Chair and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez. “These leaders have a deep understanding of the challenges that children and families face and are carrying out important work to boost academic achievement and support students’ well-being. I look forward to working with them and learning more about their strategies.”

Members of Chiefs for Change are united around a core set of beliefs. Specifically, they believe that all children must have: a safe and welcoming school, access to an excellent education, fully prepared teachers with the support they need to do their jobs well, high-quality instructional materials and reliable and affordable pathways to college and meaningful careers.

The superintendents joining membership today have worked to increase the number of high-performing schools and reduce the number of underperforming schools. They have also spearheaded efforts to expand access to dual-enrollment classes, giving students opportunities to take advanced coursework and earn their associate degree while still in high school. In addition, they have implemented career and technical education programming that is intended to align with the needs of regional employers and lead to good jobs in growing fields.

“It is a privilege and honor to be recognized in this manner and contribute to strengthening the education industry on a national scale. I look forward to learning from my colleagues in the network and creating innovative solutions for all learners as we move forward in the 21st century,” said Davis.

With these new chiefs, the network has 51 members, 42 of whom are actively serving as superintendents or chiefs.

Chiefs for Change is a bipartisan network of diverse school superintendents and state education leaders. The network supports members and provides technical assistance; advocates for the adoption of effective policies and practices; and develops the next generation of bold, student-focused superintendents.