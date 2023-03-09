Mary & Martha House, an emergency shelter and assistance organization, is hosting ‘Get Teed Off at Domestic Violence’ at Topgolf on Thursday, May 18 from 5-7 p.m. to support continued efforts in helping women escape from domestic violence and homelessness.

“We have teamed up with a great community partner in Topgolf to provide a fun and

exciting way for our community to continue to support our great mission, and the women and families we serve,” said Bill Chini, executive director at Mary & Martha House.

Tickets for the event at Topgolf are $99 per individual golfer or $499 for a bay that holds up to six golfers. Get Teed Off at Domestic Violence will not only get you access to a night at Topgolf, but it will also include a barbecue dinner, door prizes and raffles.

Get Teed Off at Domestic Violence will generate funds for Mary & Martha House’s mission and be used to ensure the team is able to provide every possible avenue of assistance to clients and help them on their path to independence.

“We are so fortunate to have such a caring community that has supported us for over 40 years,” said Chini. “This event is for the whole family, as there are many fun games to play while soaking in the fresh air and helping out a great cause.”

There are also three larger sponsorship options, including the Albatross Sponsorship, which offers one bay for six golfers, a BBQ dinner for six, 12 drink tickets, a large logo on the flyer, prominent at-event marketing and acknowledgment on social media; the Eagle Sponsorship, which offers four tickets for golfers, a BBQ dinner for four, eight drink tickets, a medium logo on the flyer and at-event marketing; and the Birdie Sponsorship, which offers tickets for two golfers, a BBQ dinner for two, four drink tickets, a small logo on the flyer and at-event marketing. These sponsorship opportunities range from $750-$2,500.

Mary & Martha House was established in 1982 to help women who are seeking help and refuge from domestic violence and homelessness. Everyone that Mary & Martha House serves works one-on-one with a case manager to identify their specific barriers, find ways to overcome these barriers and gain skills and empowerment so they can transition into their own permanent housing.

For more information please visit https://marymarthahouse.org/ or contact Bonnie Peacock at 813-509-1750 or moneymatesfl@outlook.com.