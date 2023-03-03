If you know an adult Hillsborough resident who needs help with reading and writing or instruction in English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), or learning to speak English, the Hillsborough Literacy Council may be able to help. The Hillsborough Literacy Council offers volunteer-based tutoring in adult literacy and ESOL free of charge.

In addition to helping adults who do not have proficient or any ability to read and write, the Hillsborough Literacy Council provides instruction in English for ESOL up to the fifth grade level. The tutoring is arranged at times that are convenient for both the student and the tutor. The student and tutor meet at a local library during regular library hours.

Tutoring is a minimum of one hour per week, but it can be longer depending on the availability of the tutor. Tutoring is set up on a case-by-case basis. There may be a wait depending on the availability of tutors at different locations.

In addition to the free tutoring and instruction in English for ESOL, the Hillsborough Literacy Council offers Conversation Corners. These are practice sessions for people who want to practice speaking English with others. There is no registration requirement for the Conversation Corners. Conversation Corners follow a schedule, which can be found at https://hillsboroughliteracy.org/learn/english-practice.

Eric Hughes is a board member with the Hillsborough Literacy Council.

Hughes said, “The need for literacy and ESL instruction is as strong as ever. Florida has the third-highest rate of literacy issues among adults in the U.S. Hillsborough County is a common destination for immigration and migration. The Hillsborough Literacy Council is the only organization that, with the continued support of the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library, provides free instruction to any member of the community. Our tutoring takes place in our public libraries or virtually, and there is no cost to become a volunteer tutor or student.”

Students must pay $5 for a workbook.

If you are interested in receiving services, contact the Hillsborough Literacy Council at adultliteracy@hillsboroughcounty.org or call 813-273-3650 in any language.