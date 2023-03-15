The TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity is back once again, and its ready to reach new goals. This year, the semi-annual event will be taking place at the Showmen’s Association in Riverview on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For the first time ever, there are two local charities set to benefit from this event, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and OASIS Opportunities. OASIS Opportunities is a local charity with a mission of helping Tampa-area students overcome barriers to success by providing clothing or other essentials that will aid in academic success and consistency. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be there to answer any questions regarding animal rescue, fostering and adoption. OASIS Opportunities will also be on-site, accepting used uniform and nonuniform clothing and tennis shoes in youth and adult sizes from toddler 4T to adult 5XL at its booth.

Fun for all ages, there are a variety of activities that will be available to partake in at the event. Along with the headlining main event, the BBQ cook-off competition, there will be an expansive car show. This year, the committee is anticipating 16-18 BBQ teams competing and around 50 cars, bikes and slingshots participating in the car show with a trophy and undeniable bragging rights on the line for the competitions.

The fun does not stop there though, as there will be face painting, balloon art and craft building available for all to engage in. Throughout the event, there are also going to be photo opportunities and a variety of great raffles for those in attendance.

While the event did a lot of good last year, through which it raised $20,000 for Hooked on Hope, the committee hopes to exceed that this year as it continues to grow larger and larger. Tickets are available on-site for $15, and children under 10 are free. It’s a fun family day at this incredible event for a good cause, with loads of delicious BBQ samples as well.

The BBQ cook-off will be at the International Independent Showmen’s Association, located at 6915 Riverview Dr. in Riverview. Information about the event can be found at its Facebook page, BBQ Cook-off for Charity, or by emailing tecobbqcharity@gmail.com.

For more information about the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and OASIS Opportunities, visit their websites http://www.humanesocietytampa.org and www.oasisopportunities.org, respectively.