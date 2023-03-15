The City of Tampa’s Creative Arts Theatre Company, in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC), is excited to present a live children’s theater experience. Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star by Ernie Nolan is an interactive play that serves to remind the audience that mistakes happen, but no problem is too big if you ask for help.

This immersive and exciting show encourages children to participate by using props in the cozy, darkened performance space. In this story, a new galactic recruit, a missing star and a bit of unexpected mayhem create the world of the Star Keepers. The Star Keepers must ensure each star is awake and ready to shine every night, but what happens when one goes missing? You follow the procedures, of course!

This play is recommended for young audiences ages 2-6. Due to the interactive nature of this experience, the attendance is limited to 40 people for each performance.

Additionally, for those who may be sensory sensitive, the show will take place in a smaller four-sided, darkened space so that participants can see the glowing and twinkling lights (representing stars) held by the performers.

Local performances of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star can be seen at these libraries: Tuesday, March 28, 3 p.m. at the Brandon Regional Library; Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Library; Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at the SouthShore Regional Library; Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Riverview Public Library; and Thursday, April 27 at 3 p.m. at the Ruskin Branch Library.

Creative Arts Theatre is the City of Tampa’s resident professional theater company for young audiences. A staff of five professional artists create and perform innovative theater experiences, inspired by classic and contemporary children’s literature, with a mission to encourage literacy throughout Hillsborough County through the magic of live performance. Over the past 50 years, they have performed for more than 1 million children and their families. Visit www.tampa.gov/parks-and-recreation/activities-recreation/arts-and-theatre/creative-arts-theatre for more information and upcoming shows.

For additional showtimes and location details for Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star and other HCPLC programs, visit https://hcplc.org/.