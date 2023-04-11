As an international new home builder with operations in Florida, Colorado, Alberta and Ontario, Cardel Homes marks its 50th year in business.

When asked about this landmark anniversary, Greg Graham, chief operating officer, said, “What an amazing accomplishment for a privately held, family-owned and operated company. With many unforgettable memories and such a long history, Cardel has earned a reputation among customers, developers and trades as a reliable long-term partner. Our charitable arm, Cardel Foundations, has supported a wide range of valuable initiatives that strengthen our communities, and community has stood at the forefront of Cardel’s vision since the construction of our very first home back in 1973.”

Cardel is a veteran in the residential development industry and now operates as an integrated homebuilder and land developer in four regions, offering a wide range of products, including single-family homes, townhomes, condos and resort properties. Its experience and in-depth knowledge of residential projects and willingness to work collaboratively with others to meet common goals have led to success.

Ryan Ockey, chief executive officer, shared these thoughts on Cardel’s success: “We have been providing amazing homes for our customers for many years with fantastic designs, superior quality and responsive customer service. Many of our loyal trade and supplier partners and our hardworking staff have been with us along the way, and we thank them all for helping us reach this historic milestone.”

Despite its growth over the last half a century, Cardel retains the best attributes of a privately held company: quick reflexes, a tight-knit management team and an ironclad dedication to quality and community.

“What an amazing journey it has been, starting from a humble beginning in our beloved Calgary and expanding to cover three corners and the middle of North America,” commented Del and Caryl Ockey, the founders of Cardel Homes. “We never dreamed of the good times, the hard times, the difficulties and the successes those years would bring. Thanks for the memories and all the wonderful people that have made these years a reality: the best trades imaginable, the loyal associates, especially our staff and our amazing family. They are the reason we have these 50 years to celebrate.”

The Florida office of Cardel Homes is located at 3160 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Riverview. For more information on Cardel Homes, its process or its communities, please visit www.cardelhomes.com and follow it on Facebook. For local communities, you can find out more at www.cardelhomes.com/tampa/.