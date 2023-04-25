As May ushers in a hint of summer and the ending to another school year, it’s also the month that we as a nation choose to honor our mothers this year on Sunday, May 14. Some of us may have been raised by strong Christian mothers, or maybe you were raised by a struggling single mom, or perhaps you were raised by a mother-figure, like a grandmother or aunt. This day could also be a struggle for many of us who are currently moms and trying to figure out how to be a better version of ourselves for the sake of our children. And it could be difficult for those who have recently lost their mothers.

Regardless of your situation, Mother’s Day is certainly a time to reflect on motherhood, parenting and the unconditional love that God has for His children. Whether you are a first-time mom, a single mom, a struggling mom, a working mom, a homeschooling mom, trying to become a mom or are a caregiver for your elderly mom, don’t lose sight that we are all fiercely loved by our Heavenly Father.

In Psalm 127:3, we are told, “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.” Have a blessed Mother’s Day.



The Single Mom’s Devotional: A Book of 52 Practical and Encouraging Devotions

By Carol Floch

Through 52 devotional passages, this book shares the sisterhood of single moms and shows how they can build their family’s nest in the protective shadow of God’s presence. Single mothers, whether on their own after a divorce or a husband’s death, will discover how to find true life in Christ and allow the strength of that inner life to be the compass by which they navigate an unpredictable future. Readers will find security and hope as they nourish their souls and nurture their children.



Lord, Have Mercy: Help and Hope for Moms on Their Last Nerve

By Ellen Miller

While motherhood is often a hysterical ride of pure joy, it can also hold some of the most mind-numbing, heartbreaking and sacrificial moments of your life. This book speaks to moms who could use a good laugh (and sometimes a good cry) as they live through the trials and triumphs of parenting in the 21st century.



The Christian Mama’s Guide to Baby’s First Year: Everything You Need to Know to Survive (and Love) Your First Year as a Mom

By Erin MacPherson

An entertaining, practical guide for first-time mamas. The new-mom initiation ritual involves sleepless nights, an unexplained obsession with baby booties and more questions than answers. This book offers relatable advice for new moms to feel confident, including how you can manage to be a godly mother and a good wife on less than three hours of sleep a night. This book contains a dose of humor and a lot of grace so that moms can become what God intended them to be during their baby’s first year.



The Better Mom: Growing in Grace Between Perfection and the Mess

By Ruth Schwenk

This faith-based book invites you to grow out of the ‘mess’ of motherhood and into a place where you can grow as a better, happier mom. Ruth encourages you to embrace the refining work of the Holy Spirit to help you and your family not just survive but thrive through the parenting years. The book explains that it’s okay to come as we are, but what we’re called to do and be is far too important to stay there. The way to becoming a better mom starts not with what we are doing, but with who God is inviting us to become.