New Horizons Group Home has been part of the Brandon community for 24 years. They will be hosting an anniversary luncheon on Saturday, June 10.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about New Horizons and its history that has brought us to where we are today,” said Brenda Watkins of New Horizons Group Home Inc. “There will be a delicious lunch and a short presentation by our residents.”

In 1992, several parents, teachers and friends of members of the Special Ministries Department of First Baptist Church Brandon identified a need for long-term living facilities for developmentally disabled men and women. A committee was formed to investigate the requirements to undertake this task. Out of this group, New Horizons Group Homes was born.

The mission of New Horizons Group Homes is to provide a family-oriented Christian group home living environment that supports adults with disabilities to help them achieve their highest potential for independence through a variety of services emphasizing faith, family, choice, independence, dignity and respect.

“It is amazing to look back to when New Horizons was just an idea with a group of people wanting to make it into a reality,” Watkins said. “We all wanted a Christian home with a family atmosphere, and the most important thing to me is that it has remained just that. Our daughter has been in the home since the first one opened in June of 1999, and she loves being there. As parents, my husband and I are so happy when she is at our home and are also happy to see that she loves going back to her home. It has been so heartwarming to see how all of the residents have blossomed over the years. The very best part of this whole experience has been seeing how God has provided for all of our needs.”

New Horizons is home to 16 residents.

“We have two homes for men and one for ladies, and we currently have openings for three men,” Watkins said. “Our homes are based on Christian principles and have a family atmosphere where our residents are encouraged to reach their full potential. They have gained a wonderful sense of independence while having 24/7 supervision. Six of our residents work in the community, while the others go to different day programs.”

Tickets for the organization’s upcoming luncheon are $25 for an individual ticket or $175 for a table of eight. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Saturday, June 3. If you’d like to learn more about New Horizons Group Homes, visit www.newhorizonshomes.org.