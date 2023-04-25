Tampa Theatre Series Showcasing Tampa Bay-area Films

Film Tampa Bay Presents is a quarterly series designed to showcase Tampa Bay-area films, filmmakers, actors and locations through free community screenings at Tampa Theatre. Next month, the series welcomes guests to be among the first to see and offer feedback on a brand-new comedy, The Throwback.

Written and directed by Tampa’s own Mario Garcia and produced by fellow University of South Florida alumnus Michael A. Alfieri, The Throwback is a heartfelt family comedy about learning to appreciate the gifts of getting older, while never forgetting what it is like to be young.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. Visit www.tampatheatre.org.

Mother’s Day Charity Gift Fair At Twin Lakes Of Brandon

Twin Lakes of Brandon is hosting a gift fair on Saturday, May 6 to support the Fishhawk Lions Club. The event will be held in beautiful Zeina Park, located at 3054 Lake Michaela Blvd. in Valrico, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone to enjoy, and lots of items perfect for Mother’s Day gifts.

Hillsborough County Hiring For Seasonal Parks & Rec Jobs

School will be let out soon for the summer, and many of those children will enroll in Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation summer camp programs. This means that the county is now hiring recreation leaders for the season. The jobs are 40 hours a week and last for 10 weeks. Summer camp leaders will work with children ages 5-16 years old in a variety of educational and outdoor recreational activities.

Applicants must have first-aid and CPR certification before starting, along with a driver’s license and having graduated high school or earned a GED certificate. To apply, go to www.hcflgov.net/jobs.

Drive Out Pediatric Cancer Golf Tournament

Small but Mighty Heroes is hosting its first Drive Out Pediatric Cancer charity golf tournament on Saturday, May 13. The tournament will take place at Summerfield Crossing Golf Course, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The entry price is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome.

For more information, visit https://smallbutmightyheroes.org/ or email info@smallbutmightyheroes.org.

Forever Family Market

The Sylvia Thomas Center at 500 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon is hosting a Forever Family Market on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and see items from a wide variety of local vendors, including jewelry, wooden signs, resin art, candles and much more. Make sure that you visit the Sylvia Thomas Center tent for delicious bake sale items. Admission is free.

Kerby’s Nursery Fruit Tree Seminar

When it comes to fresh fruit, there is nothing better than biting into ripe, juicy fruit that you just picked from your own garden. In the Kerby’s Nursery Fruit Tree Seminar, the various fruit trees that grow in our area and how to care for them will be discussed.

Registration is not required, and the seminar is free. Be sure to visit the green house at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.