SouthShore Christian Women’s Luncheon

SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection is inviting you to join in the fun on Wednesday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s Life Enrichment Center on 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The luncheon’s entertainment guest is Arthur Hallett — a vocalist and songwriter who evangelizes in prisons and churches across the country and abroad. Also invited are the Happy Stitchers — a prayer shawl ministry of women who enjoy knitting, crocheting and having fun.

This luncheon is a celebration of spring, Mother’s Day and Kentucky Derby Day, and guests are encouraged to wear their favorite spring hat to the luncheon.

Call Amy at 317-414-9062 or email sscwcflorida@gmail.com for reservations. The cost is $20, and it is due by Friday, May 5.

Save The Babies — Walk For Life, First Baptist Brandon

Come out with the family for an easy, fun way to get involved and make a difference for life at First Baptist Brandon’s Walk for Life. Join in as a pledge-raising walker. There is also a kids’ fun-run opportunity. Participants are encouraged to get sponsors to help them reach their fundraising goal. Local churches and groups are encouraged to register as a team.

There will be refreshments, games, face painting, balloons, music and more. The Walk for Life inspires a culture of life in our community. The walk takes place on Saturday, May 6 from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Brandon, located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. For more information, call 813-689-1204 or visit www.fbcbrandon.org.

An Evening With Bob Goff At FishHawk Fellowship

FishHawk Fellowship Church presents ‘An Evening with Bob Goff’ on Friday, May 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. Goff is a renowned author of the newly released New York Times bestseller Undistracted, as well as the New York Times bestselling books Love Does, Everybody Always and Dream Big. He is a gifted public speaker who will bring an inspiring message of hope and joy, encouraging you to love others well and make a difference.

General admission tickets are $20. There are also VIP meet-and-greet tickets, which include a signed copy of Everybody, Always, an exclusive meet and greet and advanced seating time.

FishHawk Fellowship Church is located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information visit www.fishhawkfc.org.

Win A Dream Home Raffle To Support Forgotten Angels

With your support, Forgotten Angels now has not just dozens of youth assisted, but also hundreds of kids now with jobs, cars, degrees and homes. The next stage of growth will be epic and will require a gigantic movement of people and resources as it expands into new cities, states and possibly other countries. Proceeds from Forgotten Angel’s Dream Home Raffle go toward benefiting our youth, building more tiny homes and expanding the circle of compassion Forgotten Angels provides.

Tickets cost $25 for one entry, $100 for five entries and $1,000 for 50 entries. Visit www.forgottenangelsflorida.org to purchase your tickets and help this amazing organization.

Get Ready For The 17th Annual Bay Life Car Show And Craft Fair

The public is invited to come out to enjoy the 17th annual Bay Life Car Show and Craft Fair on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon.

View more than 500 show cars, trucks and customs with live music and a DJ. There will be 50/50 drawings, door prizes, local craft and artisan vendors and yummy foods and beverages. All proceeds fund student and adult mission trips.

To enter your vehicle for the car show, please register your car at www.baylife.org/car-show/. Registration is free.

30th Annual National Day Of Prayer Brunch

Taking place in accord with the National Day of Prayer Task Force for the past 29 years, the Tampa Bay National Day of Prayer Brunch has brought together Bay area Christian men and women in prayer over our country and its leaders.

This 30th annual event is taking place on Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Armature Works located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa. For more information, call 813-250-3725.