For over 160 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America has changed and saved lives. The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Boys & Girls Clubs promote safe, positive and inclusive environments for all.

For parents, the club is a support system you can count on. The clubs provide mentors, meals and meaningful life experiences after school and during the summer.

Locally, children can participate in activities at the Carey Family Brandon Boys & Girls Club, located at 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon. This location has been open since March 2019. Students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible. Those who are homeschooled, in a private school or in a charter or public school can attend.

NaTasha McKeller, club director, said, “The Carey Family Brandon Boys & Girls Club is a safe space that believes in giving our club members the best club experience. We want to give them an experience that gives them and their families a sense of belonging and support.”

The Carey Family Brandon Boys & Girls Club offers a variety of activities, including BAM! (Brandon Art Masters), art, homework assistance, culinary arts, sports, dance, scouting and STEAM. The sports schedule is aligned to the sports in season. The sports offered include basketball, football, lacrosse and soccer.

During the school year, the club is open on Mondays from 1-6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 2-6 p.m.

During the summer, the club offers swimming lessons, Cricut crafting 101, gardening and photography. Summer camp is offered from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

In addition, the club provides supper during the school year, and lunch and snacks during the summer.

The cost, per semester, to be a member of the Carey Family Brandon Boys & Girls Club is $150 for elementary school students, $50 for middle school students, and $15 for high school students.

The Carey Family Brandon Boys & Girls Club receives funding from the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County for the BAM! program, and it has a committee that raises money. According to McKeller, “Funds raised cover swimming lessons, daily activities, field trips and school supplies.”

For more information, please visit www.bgctampa.org or call 813-444-0375.