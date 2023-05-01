If you or your child have ever dreamed of being a music star, Let There Be Rock School, a combination music lesson facility and after-school rock ’n’ roll center, is here. It recently celebrated its grand opening in Riverview with a ribbon-cutting and family activities. Whether you or your child wants to be a musician, singer, recording engineer or songwriter, this unique school has something for all ages and skill levels.

Behind the Florida debut of the Let There Be Rock School franchise are business partners Kevin Sitaras and Dave Cortino. The school offers guitar, bass, drums, piano, ukulele, mandolin, voice and audio production instruction with four vetted instructors. Both Sitaras and Cortino have invested heavily in providing their students with the best guitars, amps, drums, sound production software and more, and the school proudly features vintage ’80s to the most modern musical equipment.

In addition to lessons, students can join a band and even opt to perform an original song at a real concert venue every two to three months. The school will also feature a summer camp geared toward songwriting.

The antithesis of stuffy, Let There Be Rock School boasts an arcade with six machines and a seating area for guests to relax or play video games on the 65-inch TV. In the lobby, walls are covered with Sitaras’ show posters and memorabilia, along with posters of bands the school has gotten signed to labels. Plus, there’s a comfy couch where students can hang out, watch their friends play and be a community to support one another.

“The biggest concept behind this school is community. We wanted to build a community around a school. Rather than a company fueled solely by profit, we wanted to create a place where people can come and hang out and feel fully welcomed for their lessons or band rehearsals,” explained Sitaras. “We look forward to building a home for as many people as possible.”

Cortino said, “We want to create a safe, inclusive space where musicians of all ages can gather and be encouraged to play music, write and network.”

Sitaras and Cortino know life is hectic. That is why Let There Be Rock School offers a flexible schedule where students can take weekly 30-minute lessons or 60-minute rehearsals on weekdays after school and on weekends.

Let There Be Rock School’s grand opening even featured beignets compliments of the Daily Beignets truck, beverages and live performances by local bands from three different school locations. There was also a 50/50 cash raffle to support Habitat for Humanity.

Cortino said, “I can’t wait to meet the musicians, see what they can do and what they’re about in our rock ’n’ roll community. We want to create an open space and allow people to come in and do whatever they do musically and be themselves. We’re not here to make a bunch of rock clones. I’m curious to meet the rebels.”

Let There Be Rock School is located at 9366 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. Its hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Sunday by appointment. Enrollment is open for ages 4 to adult. Please visit https://ltbrsriverview.com/ for more information, registration or employment opportunities.