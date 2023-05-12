Local Residents Return To HGTV Shows

Local residents Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will return to HGTV in a two-episode special of 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel, ahead of the new 11-episode season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home. During the beachfront hotel special, Brian and Mika will turn their construction and design expertise toward the full overhaul of a dated 12-room property on the Florida Gulf Coast.

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel premieres on Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. on HGTV, followed by the new season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home on Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m.

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends Return To Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Families are invited to a celebration of friendship and fun as Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Guests can join their favorite Sesame Street friends, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more, for a fun-filled themed weekend.

In this event, families can enjoy a new Sesame Street theme with activities including story time, interactive dance parties, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and much more. Plus, families can enjoy the all-new “Welcome to Our Street” show at the park’s Sunny Day Theater. The upcoming themed event is Everyday Heroes Weekend from Friday to Sunday, May 19-21.

For more information, to purchase tickets and to learn more about the annual pass program, visit https://buschgardenstampa.com.

Hillsborough Fleet Management Takes Prestigious Awards

Hillsborough County Fleet Management achieved a rare triple win at the 2023 NAFA Fleet Management Association’s annual contest recognizing the best fleets in the United States and Canada.

Hillsborough County Fleet Management provides asset management and policy development services for a fleet of 3,400 vehicles. The vehicles serve 30 county departments, county constitutional offices and various Florida agencies. Hillsborough County won all three categories for which it was eligible: Best Public Fleet; Fleet Professional of the Year, fleet management director Robert Stine; and Fleet Technician of the Year, Alex Gonzalez.

Bloomingdale Basketball Summer Camps

Bloomingdale High School Basketball will be hosting a summer basketball camp for boys and girls at all skill levels for campers entering grades four through nine. The camp dates are Tuesday to Friday, May 30 to June 2 and/or Monday to Thursday, June 5-8.

There will be a morning session from 9 a.m.-12 Noon and an afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. Campers will be placed into groups by age, size and ability. Session numbers are limited to 40 players.

For more information and to reserve a spot, email Joel Bower at joel.bower@hcps.net or call 813-299-5072.

It’s Fun To Volunteer At ECHO

Are you looking for volunteer opportunities in Brandon, Riverview and the surrounding areas? ECHO needs people who are excited to volunteer so that it can help as many families in the area as possible. It has something for everyone. If you have not volunteered with ECHO before, you must attend a short New Volunteer Orientation before your first time.

One opportunity, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, is taking place on Saturday, May 13, and ECHO will need lots of volunteers. Visit www.echofl.org/volunteer to register.