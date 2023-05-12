Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization, having more than 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. Locally, there are several vibrant Lions Clubs that strive to do good work for the community. These include the Plant City Lions Club, the Brandon Lions Club and the Fishhawk Lions Club.

The Plant City Lions Club was established on April 4, 1929.

Bridget Zickefoose with the Plant City Lions Club said, “Lions Clubs worldwide has made a significant impact in servicing those who are visually impaired as well as fight hunger, childhood cancer, humanitarian efforts, disaster relief and diabetes. It is through fundraisers such as the Florida Strawberry Festival Queens Pageant, Florida Strawberry Festival Food Booth [and] annual golf tournament the Plant City Lions Club can help contribute to the Lions’ mission.”

The Plant City Lions Club meets at Mt. Zion Assembly of God on the first Thursday of each month at 12 Noon and on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.plantcitylions.org.

The Brandon Lions Club was established in 1954. While the club has many services and activities, its primary focus is assisting those in need relating to sight conservation, prevention of blindness and dealing successfully with the loss of sight.

Joe Kuebler, treasurer for the Brandon Lions Club, said, “The main thing that could be said for the Brandon Lions Club is that we follow our Lions motto of ‘We Serve.’”

The Brandon Lions Club meets at 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon on the first and third Thursday of each month for dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a meeting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, please email brandonlionsclub@gmail.com.

The Fishhawk Lions Club, the newest area club, was established in 2020. This club contributes financially to traditional Lions charities, including the Lions Eye Institute in Ybor City.

Jack Bello, president of the Fishhawk Lions Club, said, “The Fishhawk Lions Club has served the community’s food banks, local charities and schools. The club’s latest projects include supporting foster children in local schools with its project of screening children’s eyes for numerous conditions. This endeavor will begin in the next few months.”

The Fishhawk Lions Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Grace Community United Methodist Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. For more information, please visit www.fishhawklionsclub.com.