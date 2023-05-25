With summer fast approaching, it is time to find the best vacation Bible school (VBS) for your family.

Bay Life Church

Located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon, Bay Life Church will host Kidapalooza in June. The dates are Tuesday to Thursday, June 6-8, 10-11:30 a.m., for grades kindergarten through one and Monday to Friday, June 12-16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for grades two through five. This will be Bay Life’s ultimate VBS extravaganza, filled with oodles of slime, loads of laughter and tons of fun. And best of all, it’s free.

For more information and to register, visit kids@baylife.org.

First Baptist Church – Plant City

‘Stellar’ is the theme at First Baptist Church at 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy. in Plant City. Children will discover what it means to shine Jesus’ light in everyday life, and Stellar is filled with awesome Bible learning experiences for children to see, hear and touch.

It will take place Monday through Friday, June 5-9 from 6-9 p.m. and is for children between age 5 and those completing fifth grade at the end of the 2023 school year. Register online at www.fbcpc.com/vbs.

Bell Shoals Church

The Bell Shoals Church campuses in Apollo Beach and Brandon will host Twist and Turns vacation Bible school for grades kindergarten through five. Children will play their way through VBS while learning that Jesus guides them through all the twists and turns of their lives, and that even when they mess up, it’s never ‘game over.’ This summer will show children how following Jesus changes the game.

It will take place Monday through Thursday, June 5-8 from 9 a.m-12 Noon at both campuses. The Brandon campus is at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd., and the Apollo Beach campus is at 6414 Golf and Sea Blvd. Visit https://bellshoals.com/vbs/ for more information and to register.

St. Andrew’s Youth Ministry

St. Andrew’s Youth Ministry will be kicking off summer with Youth Week for students grades six through 12 from Sunday through Friday, June 4-9 at its Brandon campus at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. The week will start with a glow foam party and then for the rest of the week students are transported to local mission partners in the community to have fun, grow in faith and serve.

Register online at https://saumclife.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1723038.

New Hope Church

New Hope Church, located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon, is hosting Twists and Turns for all children who have turned 3 years old by August 31, 2022, up to those who have completed sixth grade. They will spin the spinner, beat the clock, skip ahead and play to win. From classic tabletop games to video games and more, children will learn that Jesus guides them through the twists and turns of their lives.

New Hope’s VBS takes place Monday through Friday, June 12-16 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. For more information, email Shelly Wilson at shelly@findnewhope.com or call 813-689-4161. Register at www.findnewhope.com/vbs.

Providence Baptist Church

VBS will be held Monday through Friday, June 19-23 at Providence Baptist Church, located at 5416 Providence Rd. in Riverview from 6-8:30 p.m. In Keepers of the Kingdom, children will learn about the truth of God, how to prepare for battle and how to defeat our foe.

Visit www.mypbc.org for more information.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Children are invited to follow Jesus here, there and everywhere at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Children will be inspired to do what He says, believe Who He is, love who He loves, share what He did and go where He leads.

Its VBS will be held Monday through Friday, June 26-30 from 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon and is available for pre-K through fifth grade students. Visit https://vbspro.events/p/hiepiscopal to register.

St. Andrew’s Kids Ministry

Get ready to taste and see God’s goodness and have a great time at St. Andrew’s Church at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Its VBS will run from Monday through Friday, July 17-21 from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m., with a VBS celebration on Sunday, July 23. Children must be 3 years of age and potty-trained to attend.

The cost is $40 per child, $130 maximum per family, and includes a VBS shirt, daily crafts, science experiments, outdoor activities, Bible theater, live workshops and snacks. Register online at https://saumclife.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1745308.